Amit Shah shares PM Modi's 3 'mantras' for Coronavirus caution

New Delhi:As Covid-19 tally went past the 68 lakh-mark in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three 'mantras' for precaution and safety.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts, the Minister urged people to "wear a mask, keep two yards distance and wash hands frequently" as advised by the Prime Minister earlier in the day.

Terming Modi's call as a safety 'mantra', Shah stressed the need to follow the Covid message delivered by him at a time when India's Covid-19 tally has reached 68,35,655 and 1,05,526 fatalities have occurred on Thursday with a fresh spike of 78,524 cases in the last 24 hours.

"Only three mantras for safety against Corona: wear a mask, keep a two-yard distance and wash hands frequently. My appeal to all is to consider this call of @narendramodi ji as a safety mantra to not only protect yourself but also your family, friends and colleagues," Shah tweeted in Hindi.





Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister emphasised on people driven to fight against Covid-19, and appealed to people to unite to fight the disease. "Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi tweeted.