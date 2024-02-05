Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on February 10

Bengaluru: Home Minister will visit Karnataka on February 10 and hold discussion with the state party leadership over the upcoming Lok Sabha election preparations.

Karnataka State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that Shah will hold the Lok Sabha cluster meeting of the party.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra stated, Union Minister Amit Shah

“Amit Shah will also hold discussions with Lok Sabha ticket aspirants and candidates. There is also no confusion over the seat sharing between BJP and JD (S),” Vijayendra said.

He said that the seat sharing will be done after discussion with all concerned.

“The high command will take the final call on all the candidates. The high command will consider the opinion of party workers while selecting candidates,” he said.

He said that the state government has also not released the dues to the subsidy of milk producers.

“This has affected the production of milk in the state. When Yediyurapp was the chief minister, subsidies were given to milk producers. Then, 85 lakh litres of milk was produced by 26 lakh farmers,” he said.

He said that now, the Congress government is yet to pay Rs 716 crore dues and due to it the milk production has come down by 10 lakh litres.

“Even the livestock are cursing the Congress government. The state government is pointing fingers at the centre but at the same time is forgetting its responsibility as well. Let the state government release its dues otherwise an agitation will be launched,” he said.