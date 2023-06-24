Live
- TN: Poacher held with 55 country bombs, hunt on for accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
Highlights
Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation of the 'Balidan Stambh' in Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi on Saturday after wrapping up his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation of the 'Balidan Stambh' in Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
He also called on veteran leader Dr. Karan Singh and inaugurated the Martyrs Gallery at the Police Golf Course.
He also distributed appointment orders to the next of kin of martyred J&K Police personnel.
