Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation of the 'Balidan Stambh' in Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi on Saturday after wrapping up his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation of the 'Balidan Stambh' in Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

He also called on veteran leader Dr. Karan Singh and inaugurated the Martyrs Gallery at the Police Golf Course.

He also distributed appointment orders to the next of kin of martyred J&K Police personnel.

