Ammunition seized during anti-Maoist op

Bhawanipatna: Security forces recovered a huge cache of ammunition and Maoist banners during an operation in Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

A joint team comprising CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel seized the items from Gundi-Jugsaipatna reserve forest area during the anti- Maoist operation on March 14, Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said.

“The seized items include six rounds of ammunition for AK-47 rifles, 42 rounds of ammunition for SLR rifles, two rounds for INSAS rifles, nine rounds of 303 bullets, 74 gelatin sticks, 10 electric detonators, 36 hand grenades, a battery, 500 grams of gunpowder and 250 grams of iron nails,” the SP said, adding that Maoist uniforms, banners and other materials were also seized.The joint team carried out a combing operation after getting a tip-off about the movement of a group of armed Maoists. The red rebels, around 10 to 12 in number, escaped from the spot as they saw the security personnel approaching their camp, he said. Combing operations are on to apprehend the Maoists, the SP added.

