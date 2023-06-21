Among top CEOs, entrepreneurs PM Modi to meet Musk

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent people representing several fields like economists, scholars, entrepreneurs, scientists and academicians during his US visit.



According to sources, Modi, who left for US on Tuesday morning, will land in New York at 12.55 p.m. (local time) on June 20. Later in the evening, the

PM will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer. The back-to-back meetings include with Prof Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman, Ray Dalio, and singer Falguni Shah, according to sources.