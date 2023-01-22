An Elderly Person In Chennai Was Murdered Over Land Dispute

A dispute over construction on an undeveloped land close to his home resulted in the suspected murder of a 70-year-old man by his neighbour. S Perumal Naikar of Netaji Nagar in Kancheepuram was named as the deceased. According to police, he lived alone in the home.

Madan, an autorickshaw driver and Perumal's neighbour, has just begun constructing his home and is suspected of encroaching on a strip of property separating the two of them. According to authorities, Perumal gathered other locals and asked that Madan stop building, claiming the site belonged to the government. Madan delivered bricks on Thursday and began laying a foundation, which sparked a dispute with Perumal.

They got into a fight again on Saturday morning, when Madan hit Perumal in the head with a stone. Madan ran away as Perumal lay bleeding. The Kanchi Taluk police detained Madan after filing a case. Later, he was kept on remand.