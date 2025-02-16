Annamalai flays TN govt for opposing Centre's trilingual education policy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the state government for opposing the Union government’s trilingual education policy.

His remarks came in response to Stalin’s recent criticism of the policy and his direct challenge to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a social media post, Annamalai questioned the rationale behind the DMK-led government’s opposition, highlighting the fact that private schools, including those affiliated with the CBSE and even some run by the DMK, follow a trilingual curriculum consisting of Tamil, English, and a third Indian language.

“If private schools, where the children and grandchildren of Tamil Nadu ministers, including the Chief Minister, study can teach trilingualism, why can’t government schools, where our children study, do the same?” Annamalai asked.

The BJP leader further questioned whether Stalin was implying that learning multiple languages should be a privilege reserved only for those who can afford private education. He emphasised the growing need for multilingual proficiency in today’s fast-paced world.

“It’s 2025, and the world is evolving rapidly. Why impose an outdated policy from the 1960s on Tamil Nadu’s children?” he said, referring to Stalin’s earlier statements against the policy.

Earlier in the day, Stalin had taken to social media to challenge Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking: “Can the Education Minister clarify which section of the Indian Constitution makes the trilingual policy a legal requirement?” His remarks were in response to Pradhan’s accusation that the Tamil Nadu government was politicising its stance on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Stalin asserted that education is a subject on the Concurrent List of the Indian Constitution, meaning both the Union and state governments share authority over it. He argued that the Union government cannot claim exclusive control over education policies and reiterated the importance of federalism in governance.

“India is a union of states, and education falls within the Concurrent List. The Union government cannot impose its decisions unilaterally,” Stalin stated. The Chief Minister also condemned what he described as “political blackmail” by the central government, referring to reports suggesting that Tamil Nadu might face financial repercussions if it refused to adopt the trilingual policy.

“Tamils will not tolerate such audacity. To suggest that funds will be withheld unless Tamil Nadu accepts the trilingual policy is outright intimidation,” he said. Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu is not seeking any special concessions but is merely asserting its constitutional rights.

He warned that any attempt by the Union government to impose policies against the state would be met with strong resistance.