Anniversary celebrations of Ram Lalla temple consecration begin

Ayodhya; The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events.

Religious and cultural programmes will commence in the Ram Temple complex starting Saturday. The anniversary celebrations began with the recitation of the Yajurveda. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a reminder to the "suppressed" civilisations and cultures of the world that they can assert their rights democratically and constitutionally. Addressing a programme held on the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the temple, Adityanath said not losing patience even after countless sacrifices and going through an 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) was integral to the Ram Mandir campaign.

The chief minister bowed in front of Ram Lalla's idol, lit a lamp, offered flowers and performed an aarti.

The court of Ram Lalla has been decorated with flowers. Anup Mishra, a local resident who was at the temple to witness the anniversary celebrations, said, "We were not able to come to the Ram Janmabhoomi when the Pran Pratistha was done in January 2024, but we were fortunate enough to reach the court of Ram Lalla on the first anniversary of the ceremony."