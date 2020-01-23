Another 'son-rise' in Thackeray clan
Setting political circles aflutter, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday formally launched his 27-year-old son Amit Thackeray into politics at the party's first mega-convention here.
23 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT
