Another 'son-rise' in Thackeray clan

Setting political circles aflutter, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday formally launched his 27-year-old son Amit Thackeray into politics at the party's first mega-convention here.

