Ansari attends IAMC event which wanted India blacklisted

New Delhi: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari and actress Swara Bhaskar participated in an event by IAMC on Republic Day, an organisation which tried to get India blacklisted by the US, DisinfoLab said in a report. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that Ansari has attempted to tarnish the image of the country with the recent remarks.

"Former VP Ansari & Actor Swara Bhaskar participating in an event by IAMC to 'save pluralism' on #RepublicDay They may not know: IAMC paid money to get India black-list by the US is linked with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) & Linked with the fraud in name of Covid crisis," DisinfoLab said in a tweet.

UAPA was imposed on Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) last year for spreading fake news to incite communal violence and reinforces the narrative of minority plight in India - from fabricated stories on CAA to Tripura violence, the report said. IAMC members like Kaleem Kawaja have been vocal supporter of Taliban.

Director of Operations in IMANA is Zahid Mahmood, who is a former Pak Navy official. Coincidentally, IMANA is also linked with Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), a Muslim Brotherhood front in the US. IAMC is headed by Rasheed Ahmed, who was Executive Director (2008-17) of another shady front -- Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). At the peak of Covid crisis in India, IMANA collected funds in the name of helping India and robbed all money.

AMC key player Shaik Ubaid and his buddy Abdul Malik Mujahid headed Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) -- the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. ICNA has known links with Pak-based terror groups, including LeT, the report said.

AMC founder Shaik Ubaid collected funds in the name of Rohingyas and paid to Lobby firm FGR for getting India blacklisted by USCIRF! FGR head Terry Allen was a long time associate of Nadine Maenza, USCIRF Chair, who is also 'saving pluralism' in India.