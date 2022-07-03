Anthrax Outbreak Found In Kerala's Athirappilly Forest

According to State Health Minister Veena George, Kerala discovered evidence of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria, an anthrax outbreak in the Athirappilly forest region has been blamed for the deaths of some wild boars, also referred as wild pigs. The local authorities investigating the wild swine carcasses.



In a statement released on Wednesday, Minister George said that wild boars have perished huge numbers in the Athirappilly forest area. The Health Department, Animal Husbandry Department, and Forest Department then looked into the matter. To establish the presence of the anthrax infection, samples of these were analysed.

As per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, Bacillus anthracis, a gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria that naturally occurs in soil and typically affects domestic and wild animals worldwide, causes the deadly infectious disease anthrax. If a person comes into contact with diseased animals or contaminated animal products, they could become infected with anthrax. The CDC claims that anthrax spores become "active" once they enter the body, reported The Logical Indian

The respiratory system, contaminated food, or tainted water are several ways that bacteria might enter a human body. The CDC continued that the bacteria can then proliferate, move throughout the body, create toxins, and result in serious illnesses.

The deaths of certain wild pigs caused by the infection are not cause for concern, say state health experts. They noted that since the Kerala government had made significant steps to halt the infection's spread, people shouldn't worry about catching it.