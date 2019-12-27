Anti-CAA protests: Ahead of Friday prayers, internet suspended in 14 UP districts

Uttar Pradesh: Authorities in various cities of UP, internet services were suspended ahead of Friday prayers. Of the suspended areas, Bulandshar, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Agra and several other cities are included.

At least 17 people killed and over 200 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged across the state last week. Security has also been beefed up and patrolling has intensified in UP to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers. Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used in several districts to ensure peaceful Friday prayers in the state

Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar on Thursday said 317 people have been arrested and 79 cases registered in connection with the violence during the anti- CAA protests in Meerut.

"79 cases have been registered and 317 were arrested. 108 police personnel are injured in which 10 sustained firearm injuries. Ten administration officials and 7 people including some journalists also sustained injuries. Five people lost their lives in the violence. The administration is educating people on CAA and we are also monitoring social media. Two men of Popular Front of India's wing SDPI were arrested. One of them is the state chief of the organisation. We have found some objectionable literature from them. "In Shamli, some people from this organisation were arrested earlier. The police had also recovered such literature from their office in Meerut. We are investigating the organisation's role," Kumar told the media.

All telecom service providers except BSNL have been directed by the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend mobile internet and SMS services in Lucknow on December 27 ahead of Friday prayers.