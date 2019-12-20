Anti-CAA Protests: Internet restored in Assam, shut in UP

Mobile internet services have been restored in Assam on Friday after ten days since they were shut down following protests over the new citizenship law. The announcement was given out by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at a press conference said that those creating unrest in the state will not be spared. He assured that the rights of the people of Assam are "safe". "The Assamese language will be protected as a state language forever and the government will do it. Some people are spreading misinformation and fake news among the people. They are the main enemy of our society. This government is for the people of Assam. The land, language, and culture of the indigenous people of the state will be protected. I appeal to all organizations to come forward. If we allow such violence then Assam can't progress. I hope to receive full support from you all. I assure that Assam's culture and language will be protected. Let's work together for the progress of Assam," CM Sarbananda Sonowal said addressing the people of the northeast state.

Meanwhile, protesters bore the brunt of the police in other parts of the country. Two were killed in Mangaluru during police firing. In Uttar Pradesh, too, the situation seems tense. As many as 150 persons have been arrested and 19 FIRs filed in connection with violent protests in Lucknow on Thursday. Internet services have been blocked in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In BJP-ruled state Uttar Pradesh, the protests took a violent turn.

Two buses were torched, one in Lucknow and the other in Sambhal. Mobs also targeted two police posts in the state capital, setting one of them ablaze. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear-gas shells at several places. Eighteen police personnel 16 in Lucknow and two in Sambhal -- were injured, they said. Altogether, 112 protesters were detained in connection with the violence in the state. Police also held over 3,000 people under preventive detention.