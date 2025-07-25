Anti-sacrilege Bill: First meet of Pb Assembly select panel concludes

Chandigarh: A 15-member select committee of the Punjab Assembly, which was formed to hold wider consultation with all stakeholders on an anti-sacrilege bill, held its first meeting here on Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on July 19 formed the select committee of the House for seeking public opinion on the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025.

The move came after the Punjab Assembly unanimously decided to refer the bill, proposing punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, to the select committee of the House to seek public opinion, including religious bodies on the proposed legislation.

The panel will submit its report on the bill within six months after taking public opinion. The first meeting of the select committee, which was held here on Thursday, was chaired by AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nijjar said the members of the committee discussed its work area and also about the bill.

However, he said he could not share details regarding the day-to-day proceedings of the committee as these are confidential.

“It (sacrilege) is a sensitive issue. We will continue to hold meetings,” Nijjar said, adding their efforts would be to submit their report within six months.

He said the public can send their opinion on the bill through e-mail and WhatsApp number, which will be worked out in the next meeting. Replying to a question, Nijjar said the committee will seek opinion of all bodies and intellectuals regarding the bill. He said the next meeting of the committee will be held on Tuesday.

“We may form a sub-committee. We may increase the frequency of meetings,” he said in response to a question.

The 15-member panel is led by Nijjar.

The members of the committee are AAP MLAs Ajay Gupta, Amandeep Kaur Arora, Inderjit Kaur Mann, Jagdeep Kamboj, Neena Mittal, Baljinder Kaur, Budh Ram, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Madan Lal Bagga, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, Congress legislators Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The anti-sacrilege bill was introduced on July 14 in the House. The bill mandates strict punishment, extending up to life imprisonment, for the desecration of holy scriptures, including the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.