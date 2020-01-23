Anupam Kher Calls Naseeruddin Shah, A Frustrated Actor

The Anupam Kher Naseeruddin Shah spat brought into sharp focus the divisions in the Bollywood fraternity over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Anupam Kher hit back at fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah, describing him as a frustrated actor whom he did not take seriously. Shah had earlier called Anupam Kher a clown and added that sycophancy was in his blood.

In his response in a video posted on the microblogging site Twitter, Anupam Kher remarks that coming from Naseeruddin Shah, such comments were nothing new. Earlier he had made critical remarks about legends like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, as well, Kher pointed out. Kher said he felt he was therefore, in great company. The actor took a dig at Shah saying that long-term substance abuse appeared to have taken its toll on him. He concluded by telling Shah that what he had in his blood "Hindustan."

Here's the tweet posted by Anupam Kher in response to Naseeruddin Shah's comments:

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Anupam Kher has been a strong supporter of CAA and the ruling BJP's policies, while other Bollywood filmmakers and actors have criticised the Act.

Most recently, actor Deepika Padukone stirred up a controversy by visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and standing in solidarity with the protesting students aligned to Left parties.