Just In
Anurag Gupta appointed as acting DGP of Jharkhand
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has appointed Anurag Gupta, a 1990 batch IPS officer, as the acting DGP of Jharkhand replacing Ajay Kumar Singh.
Ajay Kumar Singh, a 1989 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Limited. He was appointed as the DGP of Jharkhand on February 14, 2023, based on seniority.
Anurag Gupta has previously served as the Director General of CID and ACB. He has held several significant positions in the Jharkhand police, including SP of Garhwa and Hazaribagh, SSP of Ranchi, and DIG of Bokaro Range.
He has also served as ADG of the Special Branch at the Jharkhand Police Headquarters.
Additionally, Prashant Kumar Singh, a 1992 batch IPS officer, has been reassigned from his position as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Limited to Director General of the Communications and Technical Branch.