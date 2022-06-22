AP free milk packets sold in Odisha

Berhampur : Free milk packets of Andhra Pradesh government for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged 7-72 months the under 'YSR Sampoorna Poshanam' scheme are being sold in Paralakhemundi, Garabandha, Kasinagar and some other places in Gajapati district.

Though 'not for sale' is clearly mentioned in Telugu on each 500 ml packet, with the photo of AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, it is sold at Rs 40 in Paralakhemundi in many outlets who deal with milk products.

The packets are being distributed through the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), a universal scheme being implemented to deliver nutrition, health care and pre-school services in 257 ICDS projects in AP.

When pregnant women and lactating mothers are provided five litres milk each, children of 6-36 months are give six litres and it is five litres for children of 36-72 months in AP.

Syphoning of some quantities of the milk packets from AP to Paralakhemundi, bordering Andhra, has created a headache for the local milk producers and the Gajapati district administration. District Collector Lingaraj Panda said though no complaints have been registered, he would definitely inquire into the episode.

The AP government has taken stringent action to curb sale of milk provided under the 'YSR Sampoorna Poshanam' scheme in Andhra after black marketing of packets was revealed in Veeraghattam ICDS project in Srikakulam last year. The packets must have been supplied to bordering areas of AP through some registered beneficiaries, it was alleged.