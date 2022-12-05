AP, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive rains next three days due to depression

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the depression formed in the South Andaman Sea is likely to turn into a cyclone soon. It said that it will reach Southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. Due to its impact, the cyclone will hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh on December 8. This storm will bring heavy rains. Strong winds will prevail in the east coast of Tamil Nadu till Thursday.



The storm will reach Puducherry by Friday afternoon and likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low pressure over Southeast Bay of Bengal by the evening of December 6. As a result, heavy rains are likely to occur in seven districts of Tamil Nadu from the night of December 7, the Meteorological Department said. Along with Puducherry and Karaikal, the south coast of Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rains on December 7. light to moderate rains from December 4 to December 6 on Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to go fishing in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea for the next few days due to turbulent weather. It said that from December 7 to 9, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh coasts and Gulf of Mannar are also likely to be affected. The Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature will be above normal in most parts of the Northeast till mid-December. It said that the air pollution situation in many parts of the country will remain severe for some time.