AP woman found dead in hotel room, husband missing

Bhubaneswar: A woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room at Berhampur in Ganjam district late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.
Police have identified the deceased as Krishna Veni Konapalli of RV Nagar village in GK Veedhi Mandalam of Visakhapatnam district. On Saturday evening, the sanitary staff and the hotel manager knocked at the room door but there was no response. The manager immediately informed the hotel owner who called Baidyanathpur police.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M on Sunday told mediapersons that the local police received information at around 10 pm on Saturday that a female body was found in one of the rooms of Berhampur Lodge. A police team rushed to the spot immediately.
"She had come to the lodge on November 19 along with her husband, Sameedmon AS, from Kollam, Kerala. The husband is missing currently,” the SP said.