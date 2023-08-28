Live
Just In
Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
Bhubaneswar: The BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday asked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to follow 'Rajdharma' and stop being a 'Dhritarashtra'.
She accused some Mission Shakti members of carrying stones, eggs and black flags during her visit to Athantra area under Bhubaneswar Parliamentary segment on Sunday.
Claiming that whenever she goes to her area to meet people and listen to their issues, some people are staging protests, she said. This has happened continuously for the last three days, she added.
Responding to Aparajita's allegations, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said, ''It surprises me that whenever any voter asks her anything, she gets irritated. She is even terming it as hooliganism. If you are branding your voters as hooligans, it means hooligans have voted you to power.''