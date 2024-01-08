  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister

‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
x
Highlights

Mohamed Nasheed, the first democratically-elected President of Maldives, has strongly condemned ‘appalling’ social media posts by a minister in the archipelago's government on PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep islands, India's smallest Union Territory.

New Delhi: Mohamed Nasheed, the first democratically-elected President of Maldives, has strongly condemned ‘appalling’ social media posts by a minister in the archipelago's government on PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep islands, India's smallest Union Territory.

Condemning minister’s statements, Nasheed asked President Mohamed Muizzu to tell the world that the comments by the ministers "do not reflect government policy".

"What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity.

The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed said in a post on X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X