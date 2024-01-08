‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister

New Delhi: Mohamed Nasheed, the first democratically-elected President of Maldives, has strongly condemned ‘appalling’ social media posts by a minister in the archipelago's government on PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep islands, India's smallest Union Territory.

Condemning minister’s statements, Nasheed asked President Mohamed Muizzu to tell the world that the comments by the ministers "do not reflect government policy".

"What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity.

The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed said in a post on X.