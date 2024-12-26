Applications invited for PM housing scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all civic bodies across the State to initiate a process to receive applications under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) under the Housing & Urban Devel-opment department has issued an instruction to the civic bodies to this effect. To ensure a smooth application process for eligible beneficiaries, ULBs have been advised to establish help desks at their offices, organise ward-wise camps and collaborate with common service centres (CSCs) to assist appli-cants.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) here has launched the pro-cess by organising a camp in Gadakana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Gadakana on his 74th birthday on September 17 this year during which he interacted with beneficiaries of PMAY (U).

On the advice of Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Gadakana has been selected to be developed as a model one.