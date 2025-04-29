Live
- 3 NSCN militants killed in Assam encounter, arms recovered
- Apple Drops Anti-Reflective Display Plan for iPhone 17 Pro Due to Production Issues
- Over Half of Kashmir’s Tourist Spots Shut Down Amid Rising Security Concerns
- Hyderabad Police Bust ₹1.4 Crore Drug Network, Arrest Five in Separate Operations
- India fined for slow over-rate in first match of Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Series
- PM Grants Armed Forces Full Operational Freedom After Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Three more Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura
- Tamil hit ‘Aarathu Sinam’ now streaming in Telugu as ‘Garuda 2.0’ on Aha OTT
- Desert Dawn, Crime Thriller, Kellan Lutz, Saban Films, Cartel Conspiracy
- ‘Kesari Veer’ trailer roars with valor and devotion
Armed Forces Given Free Hand to Tackle Terrorism
Highlights
Following a crucial meeting with all three chiefs of Army, Airforce and Navyon Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the Indian armed forces to deal a crushing blow to terror.
New Delhi: Following a crucial meeting with all three chiefs of Army, Airforce and Navyon Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the Indian armed forces to deal a crushing blow to terror. The armed forces will decide time and place for the action against terrorists.
The top level security meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present a the high-level meeting at PM Modi's residence.
Next Story