Armed Forces Given Free Hand to Tackle Terrorism

New Delhi: Following a crucial meeting with all three chiefs of Army, Airforce and Navyon Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the Indian armed forces to deal a crushing blow to terror. The armed forces will decide time and place for the action against terrorists.

The top level security meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present a the high-level meeting at PM Modi's residence.