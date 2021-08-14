Armed Robbery Investigation In Delhi Resulted In An Encounter killing

The two guys, Amir Khan and Rajman shot in an encounter with authorities in the early morning hours of Thursday at Khajuri Khas, who were both criminals and had no qualms about using firearms to pursue their objectives.



Khan worked as a travel agent and a driver, but his low pay did not allow him to live the life he desired. He even started buying cheap motorcycles and reselling them on OLX for a profit.



A medical board has been formed to examine and investigate the post-mortem of both the men.

Begumpur police station was conducting an investigation on armed robbery case when their demise came about. They found Khan and Rajman on a CCTV tape and began following them, eventually tracking them down to Shri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas on Thursday.

A constable, Kalil Tomar got hurt by a bullet injuring his leg during the incident that took place while the gunshots.

While explaining the incident, he stated that they tried to persuade the two men to surrender, but they refused. They never expected them to have that many live rounds. They eventually requested a hammer from a neighbour in order to bust through the door to the room where they were hiding. The duo opened fire as soon as they utilised the hammer.Along with Kalil, another Constable Sachin Khokar who was present there and was one of his coworkers, injured his leg bone by getting fracture in his leg. They tried again to persuade the two men to give up, but they insisted on continuing to fire, even if it meant killing themselves.

In the heat of the moment, he did not realised when the bullet hit his leg and injured him and later woke up and get awared about it on Friday morning.

It was a shock to hear cops pounding on the doors of the residents doors and asking them to rush downstairs.

Khan traveled to Anand Vihar bus terminal to buy a bike from an OLX seller a few months back and then escaped with the two-wheeler. He sold it to a buyer in Pilibhit on OLX with a phoney registration plate and forged documentation. He accompanied with more acts along the same lines. He used false numbers from bikes of the same model, as well as the names from the original registration. If a customer inquired, the Transport Authority information were discovered to be identical

According to investigating authorities, Khan was performing part-time jobs, but to make more, he and some friends began purchasing motorbikes at lower costs and selling them, usually on OLX, at exorbitant rates. They were motivated to deceive after watching episodes of the TV shows Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, as well as videos on YouTube.