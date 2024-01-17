Army averts major tragedy, recovers and destroys IED in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted by the army in J&K’s Kupwara district on Wednesday as alert troops recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED), officials said.

Troops recovered an IED planted by the terrorists in Chowkibal area of Kupwara and destroyed it safely at the spot itself.

“Chinar Warriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal Highway.

Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," the Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said on its X account.