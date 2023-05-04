Live
Army chopper makes emergency landing in J&K, one crew member dies
Jammu: A flight technician was killed and two pilots were injured on Thursday afer an Indian Army helicopter made a precautionary landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following a snag, officials said.
The flight technician, identified as Craftsman (Aviation Technology) Paballa Anil, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and all ranks of the Northern Command offer tribute to supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, in the line of duty during operational flying of ALH MK III near Kishtwar and offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the army's Northern Command said in a tweet.
The two pilots injured in this accident are being treated at the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur town.