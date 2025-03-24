Army doctors conduct 350 cataract surgeries on veterans at Bengal camp

Indian Army doctors conducted more than 350 cataract surgeries on ex-servicemen, including those from Nepal during a state-of-the-art eye surgical camp at 158 Base Hospital, Bagdogra, West Bengal, an official said on Monday.

A total of 1,752 ex-servicemen and their dependents were screened for various ophthalmic ailments, including cataracts from March 20 to March 24, he said.

As many as 17 ex-servicemen and their dependents from Nepal also availed the facilities at the camp, he said.

An expert medical team from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi; Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt and Command Hospital, Lucknow cumulatively conducted the surgical camp.

In addition, over 500 high-standard glasses were distributed free of cost. The use of top-tier equipment and high-quality lenses ensured that patients received the best possible care, reinforcing the Ministry of Defence’s emphasis on quality healthcare.

This initiative was spearheaded by Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, an ophthalmic surgeon and the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, said a statement.

Brig S.K. Mishra is credited with performing over one lakh successful cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive and glaucoma surgeries.

He stated that the camp had brought world-class treatment to the doorsteps of veterans who have devoted their lives to the nation in the foothills of the Himalayas, spanning a vast region of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and even Nepal.

It was ensured that the veterans receive the care they deserve without the need to travel, he added.

The camp was conducted under the directives of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi at the request of Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose.

This initiative is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the state and military leadership, especially the Tri Shakti Corps, to enhance healthcare access for the brave-hearts who have served the nation.