Army foils NSCN-IM recruitment bid, dismantles extortion network in Assam

Guwahati, July 14: Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that four youths came in contact with an NSCN-IM cadre, who lured them to join their ranks. He said that based on the specific information, the army was constantly monitoring the activities of both the youths and the cadre.

"On Friday, when the individuals, as instructed, were about to board a train to Dimapur from New Tinsukia railway station, Indian Army personnel, along with Assam Police established a discreet surveillance network at the railway station. All four youths were apprehended while trying to board the train," Lt Col Shukla said.

He said that as per the latest inputs, the youths have been given a warning by police authorities and handed over to their families. "This successful precise information-based operation by the Army has not only prevented the misled youth of Upper Assam from falling into the trap of insurgents but has also exposed the nefarious network of illegal recruitment of young people from the region," the spokesman said.

In another operation, the Army and Assam Police dismantled a major extortion network of NSCN-IM in Tinsukia and apprehended five key link persons involved in channelising the extortion money to Naga outfit cadres.

Lt Col Shukla said that a tea garden owner, who received an extortion threat of Rs 10 lakh from an NSCN-IM cadre, was kept under surveillance. The first Over Ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended, leading to the apprehension of four more linked persons, disrupting the entire extortion chain, he said.

This coordinated effort has dealt a significant blow to the extortion activities of NSCN-IM in the eastern (Upper) Assam region, ensuring a safer environment for the local population, he added.