Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza, six held

Meerut: AnArmy jawan on his way to join duty was allegedly assaulted by toll plaza employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, an official said on Monday. Six people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said. The incident took place at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area on Sunday, when Kapil, a soldier hailing from Gotka village, was returning to duty after leave. His car was stuck in a long line of vehicles at the toll plaza. Kapil urged the toll plaza employees to move the vehicles quickly, leading to an altercation. When the argument escalated, the toll plaza employees thrashed Kapil, the official said. Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the soldier’s family. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said six accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, while efforts are underway to trace the others.

