Army rescues stranded students in J&K

Srinagar: In a swift action, the Army has rescued students and staff of a Rajasthan university stranded at Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir due to landslide and heavy snowfall.

"Rescued panicked staff and students from the Law College of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur (Rajasthan), during a road blockade on NH-44 near Banihal," the Army said on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall and roadblocks caused due to landslide by inclement weather on Wednesday left many commuters stranded along the treacherous NH-44 highway.

Among them were seven university staff and 74 students who found themselves caught in the storm while travelling and needed shelter for the night.

"Recognising the critical urgency of the situation, Indian Army in Banihal prioritised their evacuation, ensuring their safety and well-being. They provided stranded staff and students with medical assistance, food and warm shelter," the army said.