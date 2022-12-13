Army thwarted Chinese attempts to grab land

New Delhi: The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldier has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff, PTI reported.

"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said.

"I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said.

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various Opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House.

The Opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK. Lt General of the Army Lt Gen C B Ponnappa said on Tuesday that all is well and under control.

The Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after it was denied permission to seek clarifications on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector.

No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.