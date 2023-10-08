Arrest Made In IIT Delhi Restroom Filming Case; University Expresses Zero Tolerance

A 20-year-old janitor has been apprehended for allegedly secretly recording women in the restroom at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. According to the authorities, around 10 students from Bharti College at Delhi University claimed that they were surreptitiously filmed while changing in the IIT Delhi restroom during a fashion show as part of the institute's ongoing festival. The victims posted a video on social media in which they accused the administration of not taking action against the perpetrator despite being informed. As a result, a complaint was filed at the Kishangarh police station.

The suspect was arrested following the registration of a case under Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to violate her modesty.

A senior police officer stated that today they had received a complaint through X at Kishangarh police station regarding the creation of a video in the women's restroom at IIT-Delhi by a young man. A case under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Saturday, and the accused, a contracted janitor, was arrested and placed in judicial custody.

IIT Delhi expressed profound regret over the incident in a statement and noted that the accused was promptly handed over to the Delhi Police. The institute emphasized its "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents and identified the individual as an employee of a service agency responsible for housekeeping services. The statement underlined that the institute treated the matter with utmost seriousness and urgency.

Furthermore, the statement indicated, "The institute is fully cooperating with the police and has a zero-tolerance policy for any such instance." Ongoing investigations into the case are in progress.