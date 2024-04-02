Arun Govil files nomination, huge crowds mark his roadshow

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Actor Arun Govil, who became a household name after he essayed the role of Lord Ram in the Ramanand Sagar serial, Ramayana, started his political innings on Tuesday by filing his nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Seeing the response of the people here today, I am confident of their love and support for me. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity that is manifesting itself in this crowd,” he told reporters.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who accompanied Arun Govil for the nomination, said, “The BJP will win 80 seats in UP and cross 400 seats in the country and there is no doubt about it.”

He further said, “Arun Govil has been given a tremendous welcome by the people of Meerut and the country which is evident here today.”

Speaking on Samajwadi Party (SP), Maurya said that SP should change its name to Badla candidate name. He said that this time BJP is going to break all the records in the elections while SP and BSP will be washed out.

Earlier, Arun Govil took out a massive roadshow in Meerut where he was cheered by the people.

Sitting BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal and other party leaders accompanied the actor.

On March 24, the BJP had fielded Arun Govil from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase on April 26.