Arvind Kejriwal: AAP may lose some votes

Chandigarh: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday admitted that his party could lose some votes due to the decision of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a platform of farmers' organisations, to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said an alliance with the SSM for the February 14 polls did not happen because of differences over seat-sharing. The Delhi chief minister rejected the charge that his party is taking money for allotting tickets to assembly aspirants, rubbishing an audio tape in which the allegation was recently made. Several farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now withdrawn agri laws had last month launched the SSM, a front to fight the Punjab polls. Last week, SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal ruled out an alliance with the AAP.

Unveiling his party's "Punjab Model" ahead of assembly polls, Kejriwal promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance, and asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly "partnership" between the Badals and the Congress.

The Punjab model will have a 10-point agenda which will include providing free power to people up to 300 units per billing cycle and controlling the drug menace, he said. The Delhi chief minister said that with the announcement of polls, people are happy that they have got an opportunity to bring a change.