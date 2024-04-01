Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Prime Minister, Asserting Actions As Detrimental To National Welfare

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent leader known for his anti-corruption stance, recently faced legal trouble. On Monday, he made a pointed remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi while heading to the Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing related to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal expressed that the actions of PM Modi were "not good for the nation".



Kejriwal's custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded on April 1, and he was subsequently sent to 15-day judicial custody. The ED accused him of providing "evasive replies" and being "totally non-cooperative" during their investigation.



Arvind Kejriwal's journey in politics began as an outsider, driven by activism against corruption. His party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), gained prominence in Delhi, and he became the Chief Minister. However, his recent arrest on corruption charges has drawn attention. The case against him was initiated by a powerful investigative agency under the Modi government, leading to his unprecedented detention as a sitting chief minister.



Kejriwal's rise from an anti-corruption activist to a political heavyweight has been eventful. His party's focus on transparency and combating everyday corruption resonated with voters. Despite challenges, including a brief stint as chief minister, Kejriwal's commitment to anti-corruption principles remains central to his political identity.



In the context of the liquor policy case, the ED alleges that Kejriwal was directly involved in a conspiracy favoring specific individuals. During questioning, he mentioned fellow AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasizing that his interaction with Vijay Nair, a former communication-in-charge of the AAP, was limited.



As the legal proceedings continue, Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent custody have implications for Indian politics, especially in the lead-up to the general election .