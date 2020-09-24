Arvind Kejriwal said, Delhi has Crossed 2nd wave of Coronavirus

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that the national capital Delhi is facing the second peak of COVID-19. Kejriwal indicated that the arrival of more than 4,000 cases of corona earlier this month is a sign of the second wave of the disease. Speaking at a program at Pusa (Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University), Kejriwal said that Delhi has "crossed the peak of the second COVID-19 wave".

The Chief Minister said, "On September 16, about 4,500 cases were registered in Delhi. After that, the cases started coming down and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases were reported in the national capital."

The 4,473 cases registered on September 16 are the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the introduction of Corona in the national capital. The counts of daily cases and daily deaths recorded between 15–19 September are as follows: 4,263 (36 deaths); 4,473 (33); 4,432 (38); 4,127 (30); And 4,071 (38). Officials say that due to the increasing number of tests being conducted in the city, cases are increasing.

The number of cases that came in one day in Delhi crossed the 4,000 marks for the first time on 9 September, when the total number of cases crossed the 2 lakh mark. The death count recorded on that day was 20, the total number of deaths was 4,638.