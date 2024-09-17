Arvind Kejriwal Set To Resign As Delhi CM, AAP Prepares for Succession

In a significant political development, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is poised to relinquish his position as Delhi's Chief Minister on Tuesday, September 17. This decision comes just four days after his release from Tihar Jail, where he was held in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.



Kejriwal is anticipated to formally submit his resignation to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Simultaneously, he is expected to put forward a nomination for his successor, setting the stage for a leadership transition within the AAP government.

The party has been engaged in a series of high-level meetings to deliberate on potential candidates for the chief ministerial role. These discussions precede a crucial assembly of AAP MLAs scheduled for the following day, where they will finalize the choice for Kejriwal's replacement.

This move comes as Delhi approaches the end of its current legislative term, set to conclude on February 11, 2025. The last Delhi Assembly election took place on February 8, 2020, making the timing of this leadership change particularly significant in the context of the city's political landscape.

As the AAP prepares for this transition, the decision is likely to have far-reaching implications for both the party's internal dynamics and the broader political scenario in Delhi. The choice of Kejriwal's successor will be closely watched as it may shape the AAP's strategy for the upcoming elections and its governance approach in the interim period.