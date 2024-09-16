Live
Just In
Arvind Kejriwal set to resign from CM post, sought time to meet LG
Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday has requested a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. CM Kejriwal will quit as CM tomorrow.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday has requested a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. CM Kejriwal will quit as CM tomorrow. Chief Minister Kejriwal has already declared his resignation. The Lieutenant Governor's office has given CM Kejriwal a time of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (September 17).
It is worth noting that many names are being discussed regarding who will be the next CM of Delhi. The names of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha are considered to be in the race. However, no final decision has been taken yet.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday (September 15). He had stated that he would resign after two days. During his statement at the AAP headquarters on Sunday (September 15), he had said that he would now go to the court of the people.