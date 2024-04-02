  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Arvind Kejriwal Shares His neighborhood In Tihar With Terrorist, Underworld Don, And Gangster

Arvind Kejriwal Shares His neighborhood In Tihar With Terrorist, Underworld Don, And Gangster
x
Highlights

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Tihar Jail, shares his cell block with infamous figures like underworld don Chhota Rajan, gangster Neeraj Bawana, and alleged terrorist Ziaur Rehman.
  • Get insights into Kejriwal's first day in jail and his interactions with these notable inmates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar's Jail No. 2, where his neighbors include underworld don Chhota Rajan, notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana, and alleged terrorist Ziaur Rehman. Kejriwal's stay in Tihar Jail is slated for the next two weeks following his judicial custody in the now scrapped liquor policy case.

Chhota Rajan, once a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim before becoming a fierce rival, resides nearby. Neeraj Bawana, a notorious gangster with more than 40 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion filed against him, is also among Kejriwal's neighbors. Ziaur Rehman is identified as an alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, previously held in the same case, was initially in jail number 2 but was recently transferred to jail number five.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia is lodged in jail number one, while BRS leader K Kavitha is in jail number 6 of the women's section.

Regarding Kejriwal's first day in Tihar Jail, he arrived at 4 pm on Monday and spent a restless night. As a diabetic, he was provided home-cooked food for dinner along with a mattress, blankets, and two pillows. On Tuesday morning, he had low sugar levels and was served breakfast around 6.40 am, consisting of bread and tea. He spent over an hour meditating and doing yoga in his cell.

Kejriwal's sugar levels are being monitored, and he is under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Until his sugar levels normalize, he will continue to receive home-cooked food for lunch and dinner. He is permitted to speak to his family members for five minutes daily and has requested to meet six specific individuals, including his wife, children, private secretary, and AAP general secretary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X