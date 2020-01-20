Top
Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow.

New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow.

Kejriwal was going to file his nomination Monday afternoon but due to a delay in the roadshow he was unable to do it.

He will now be filing his nomination on Tuesday from Jamnagar House, party functionaries said.

