Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination on Tuesday
Highlights
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow.
New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow.
Kejriwal was going to file his nomination Monday afternoon but due to a delay in the roadshow he was unable to do it.
He will now be filing his nomination on Tuesday from Jamnagar House, party functionaries said.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...