KTR kicks up a storm over lockup death of Dalit youth

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that his party would corner the Congress government over the lockup death of Dalit youth Karla Rajesh.

The BRS Working President visited the family of Dalit youth Karla Rajesh, who died in a police lockup death recently in Kodad, Suryapet district, and assured them of confronting the government.

Speaking to the media, Rao alleged that Dalit youth Rajesh was tortured and unjustly murdered. He stated that Rajesh lost his life due to political pressure. He demanded an answer from the Congress leaders, local MLA and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on this incident.

KTR demanded that the DSP, SI and CI responsible for this lockup death be dismissed immediately. He reminded that when his government was in power, in the case of the death of a Dalit woman named Mariamma at Addagudur police station, they gave an ex-gratia of Rs 35 lakh, provided a job to the family and dismissed the responsible police officers.

He criticised the current Congress government for protecting those responsible. He questioned how unfair it was to promote the DSP named Sridhar Reddy, who was responsible for this incident. KTR emotionally said that no one could alleviate the suffering of Rajesh's mother. He said that he would raise this issue in the Assembly as well and challenge the government, and that if necessary, he would continue the struggle till Delhi. He announced that the BRS party would provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Rajesh's family. He assured the family that he would support them in every way and would continue the fight until complete justice was done. He commended MRPS leader Manda Krishna for his fight against this incident and thanked him.