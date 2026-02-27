Scrap EAPCET, shift to English Medium from nursery: Education panel

The Education Commission has made some important recommendations, including scrapping the EAPCET exam, introducing English as a medium of instruction in the education with three language policy and stopping automatic promotions to the teachers.

The Commission headed by A Murali and members submitted the recommendations to strengthen the education sector from school to PG level to the Chief minister A Revnath Reddy on Thursday. .

The commissioner recommended laws should be amended to regulate IIT-JEE/NEET coaching centers and hostels. There is a need for control over fees, infrastructure, faculty, curriculum, mental health of students, misleading advertisements.

Coaching for competitive exams should be separated from private junior colleges. Board exams should be conducted only in class 12. EAPCET should be abolished and admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy should be allotted on the basis of class 12the standard marks. SSC and Intermediate Boards should be merged. To improve educational standards, the minimum pass percentage should be increased to 45 percent.

Furthermore, the commission suggested the medium of instruction should be English. The medium of instruction should be English from Nursery to University. The three-language system should be implemented from Class I onwards. Telugu/Urdu, English, Hindi should be taught. Pre-primary education (Nursery, LKG, UKG) should be provided in primary schools. This is a strong demand from the parents of the students. Comprehensive software should be used for mid-day meal estimates, proposals and payments.

The Education Commission has opined that there should be no automatic promotions for teachers. It has suggested that promotions should be based on their performance. The performance of teachers should be assessed every five years. Based on that, a report should be submitted to that teacher. He should be given two years to improve his performance. If his performance does not improve even then, he should be removed from service.

The Executive Council of Universities should be reconstituted. The Vice Chancellor should be the Chairman of it. The appointment of University Vice Chancellors should be done transparently through a search committee comprising the retired Chief Secretary, a UGC nominee and three retired Vice Chancellors. The self-finance system should be abolished in universities... Self-finance courses in demand from students should be converted into regular courses. Student elections should be held as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University should be developed into a multi-disciplinary university on the lines of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. A hostel for 200 extremely poor students should be established in association with each degree college.