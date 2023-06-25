Live
Arvind Kejriwal trying to break the unity of the opposition by teaming up with the BJP claims Ajay Maken
New Delhi: The Congress has remained silent on the central government's ordinance governing the transfer posting of officials in the country's capital. At the same time, both the parties have begun to make allegations and counter-allegations over this. In this regard, AAP leaders are continually bashing Congress. Following that, Congress leader Ajay Maken accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of breaking the opposition's unity
After several statements made by AAP, Congress leader Ajay Maken today slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that "CM Kejriwal is now breaking the opposition's unity." On the one hand, Kejriwal wants Congress support, while on the other, he goes to Rajasthan and insults our senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Actually, Kejriwal has joined hands with BJP to avoid going to jail. Why have two of his ministers already been put in jail?
Maken claims that Kejriwal committed corruption and does not want to go to jail, thus he is now trying to break the opposition unity with the BJP by attending opposition meetings. If he actually wanted Congress support, he wouldn't abuse our senior leaders publicly.