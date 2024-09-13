Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Boosts AAP's Momentum Ahead of Haryana Assembly Election Amidst Delhi Liquor Policy Case Verdict

Arvind Kejriwal's release will come as a shot in the arm for the AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly election next month.

The Court pronounced the verdict in the petitions filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam.

Justice Kant held that the arrest of Kejriwal was legal and did not suffer from any procedural irregularity. There is no merit in the contention that the CBI failed to comply with the mandate of Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure while arresting him, Justice Kant held.

The court laid conditions that he will have to appear before trial courts for hearing. He has been directed not to speak about the case in public.

Kejriwal will be out of jail by evening. His lawyers said.