As 126 members undergo tests, Puducherry CM declared corona-free

Right ahead of the budget session, six members of the Puducherry Assembly had been declared Corona- positive.

This had led to the testing of 126 members which included the 73- year-old CM V Narayanasami, the Speaker Sivakozhundu etc.

The results were declared today and it has been confirmed that both the VIPs are negative, as far as the virus attack is concerned.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, however, has many politicians afflicted with corona. A former nominated MLA of the Assembly, V Balan was reported to have succumbed to the virus on Monday.