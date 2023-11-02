As Bihar govt is distributing appointment letters BJP may ask ED, CBI to conduct raids: Tejashwi

Patna: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that as the Mahagathbandhan government was distributing appointment letters, a worried BJP may ask the CBI and ED to conduct raids on Opposition leaders in the state.

“It is a historic day for the people of Bihar that the state government is giving 1,20,336 jobs in one department in a day. We have conducted the examination and released the results in time. This is a big achievement for Bihar,” Yadav said.

“This is just the beginning. We are under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is fulfilling the promises of jobs, social justice, economic justice, equality and social harmony in Bihar,” he said.

On the issue of sharing credit Yadav said, “I want to thank CM Nitish Kumar that the Bihar Government is giving jobs to the youth. We are working unitedly. There is a socialist government in Bihar and our ambition is to work in the interest of the common people.”

“The BJP is feeling uneasy as we are regularly creating jobs and distributing appointment letters to people. The ED and the CBI may conduct raids on us for distributing appointment letters on the directions of the BJP.

“However, our focus is to work for the people. If anyone is making statements against us, they can do it but we are not bothered about it,” Yadav said.