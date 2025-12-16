Exports up 19.37% to $38.13 bn in Nov

New Delhi: India'sexports rebounded by 19.37 per cent to $ 38.13 billion in November after contracting in October, driven by higher shipments of engineering and electronics goods that helped bring down the trade deficit to a five-month low of $ 24.53 billion.

According to government data released on Monday, the country's imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to $ 62.66 billion due to a fall in the inbound shipments of gold, crude oil, coal, and coke during the month under review.

The dip in imports also helped narrow the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) in November. The previous low was $ 18.78 billion in June this year. The trade deficit stood at a record $ 41.68 billion in October.

Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to $ 292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to $ 515.21 billion. The deficit stood at $ 223.14 billion. Briefing reporters on the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that outbound shipments in November offset the losses in October this year. "November has been a good month for exports," he said.