ASBM hosts ‘Aakanksha’ to welcome new batch

Bhubaneswar: The ASBM University hosted ‘Aakanksha’ to welcome the new academic batch of 2025–26 on Saturday. V S Manimaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Visskan Aviation, Bengaluru, was the chief guest. Harihar Patra, Director of Toshali Group of Hotels; Kamruddin Ansari, Founder and Director of MJM Multispeciality Hospital, Bokaro; and Alumnus of ASBM University attended the programme as guests of honour.

Ansari shared his journey from humble beginnings to establishing a successful healthcare enterprise. Drawing from his professional experiences in multinational corporations and entrepreneurial ventures, he encouraged students to embrace discipline, honesty, time management and continuous self-improvement.

The pledge of integrity was administered by Phalgu Niranjana, Pro Vice Chancellor, as the freshers solemnly vowed to uphold honesty, discipline, sincerity and ethical values throughout their educational journey.

Harihar Patra, in his address, drew from his diverse entrepreneurial journey to inspire the students. Recounting his experiences across sectors ranging from textiles to hospitality, he highlighted the importance of adaptability, lifelong learning and viewing every challenge as an opportunity. Manimaran commended ASBM University for nurturing a culture of excellence and producing industry-ready professionals. Drawing on his decades of entrepreneurial experience, he urged the students to embrace lifelong learning and innovation, emphasising that every challenge carries valuable lessons.

Presiding over the ceremony, Founder & President Biswajeet Pattanayak welcomed the incoming students. Marking the milestone of the 20th MBA batch, he reaffirmed ASBM’s mission of

“nurturing aspiration - Aakanksha” and shaping leaders with courage and vision.