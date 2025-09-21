ASBM varsity holds fifth convocation

Bhubaneswar: The ASBM University held its 5th convocation on Saturday for the graduating students. The ceremony was attended by Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, member of National Human Rights Commission and former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, as the chief guest, and Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman & Managing Director of National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, as the guest of honour. The convocation was presided over by Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of the University.

Justice Sarangi awarded gold medals for academic excellence to the toppers of various programmes. They are MBA (2023–25): Faiza Feroz; MCA (2023–25): Aryan Mohanty; BBA (2022–25): Dibyajyoti Mohanty; B.Com (2022–25): Ayushman Patra; BCA (2022–25): Tapan Kumar Hansda; B.A. English (2022–25): Swetapadma Sahoo.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman & Managing Director, Infinity

Group, and Jagadananda, Mentor & Co-Founder, CYSD, Bhubaneswar, in recognition of their

distinguished contributions to their respective fields. Postgraduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred on students from management, commerce, information technology, English literature, and economics.

In his address, Justice Sarangi recalled the institution’s remarkable journey from a management institute to a full-fledged university in 2019.

He called its progress “a great achievement” and lauded Biswajeet’s Pattanayak’s vision for transforming ASBM into a place that produces not merely job-seekers but job-creators. He described the university as an inspiring, democratic and transparent centre of learning that has won a distinct place in Eastern India.

Justice Sarangi acknowledged the sacrifices of parents and the guidance of teachers, saying the day belongs as much to them as to the students. He urged the students never to say “I can’t,” and to meet the future with perseverance, knowledge and the values they have acquired here.