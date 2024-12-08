Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates Northeast India’s vibrant textile, tourism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted that the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi celebrates northeastern India’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities and traditional craftsmanship, citing an article written by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the subject.

The Prime Minister’s Office's handle in a post on X wrote: “Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia elaborates that Northeast India is witnessing remarkable growth through improved connectivity, digital inclusion and investment in infrastructure. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi celebrates the Northeast's vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities and traditional craftsmanship.”

Scindia said on X: “The Northeastern region of India that once languished in obscurity and was crippled by the incompetence of previous regimes, is today a key enabler for the Viksit Bharat mission. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our government has elevated the North East to become the ‘Growth Engine of India’, marked by its diverse culture and economic potential,” he added while referring to the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav taking place in the national capital over the week-end.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, aims to showcase the region's textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique geographical indication (GI) products.

The Prime Minister visited various pavilions and interacted with artisans and craftsmen displaying their products, highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of the region.

The eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim -- are referred to as the 'Ashtalaxmi' or eight forms of prosperity.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar made a surprise appearance on the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show on Saturday. The two ministers, wearing traditional northeastern-style jackets, walked the ramp to promote the region's vibrant fashion.

The fashion show was part of the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.

Scindia who also holds the charge of Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, said the event was a celebration of culture and creativity.

"Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models," he wrote on X along with photos of himself walking the ramp.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav features a range of events, including artisan exhibitions, state-specific pavilions, technical sessions, and investor meets. The event aims to promote economic opportunities in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism.

The festival also showcases the region's rich cultural heritage through vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines. With its rich mix of culture, creativity, and economic opportunities, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is positioned as a flagship event for Northeast India.